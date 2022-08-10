SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sonic brings pickle fan favorites back to its menu

Sonic is bringing back the Pickle Juice Slush and Big Dill Cheeseburger.
Sonic is bringing back the Pickle Juice Slush and Big Dill Cheeseburger.(CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sonic has two new items on their menu that pickle lovers will want to try.

The fast food restaurant is bringing the Pickle Juice Slush and its Big Dill Cheeseburger back to its menu.

The drink, which debuted in 2018, is a combination of a salty dill pickle and a sweet slush.

Company officials say it became one of the most requested items from consumers on social media.

“Our pickle-obsessed guests have been patiently waiting for their return, and we’re very excited to offer them once again for a limited time,” said Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation Mackenzie Gibson.

The Big Dill Cheeseburger comes with pickle fries and dill pickle slices on the burger. The burger sold out quickly when it made its April debut.

These items are only available through Aug. 28.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSD said the rifle was modified with a scope and drum magazine.
RCSD plays 911 recordings, “disturbing” details of ambush shooter’s plan
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
Flipping through money
SC Department of Consumer Affairs names top complaints from 2021
A new law in South Carolina addresses concerns teachers had been bringing to the State House...
New SC law guarantees daily break, planning time for many teachers, but not right away
CPD responds to single vehicle collision, it is reported that three people was taken to a local...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street

Latest News

On Aug. 17, Dunkin' is bringing back the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature...
Dunkin’ celebrates fall with new menu items, old favorites
FILE - Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for...
Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton
Group protests at FBI Field Office over raid on Trump's estate
Heather Baynard
Third family member charged with murder in ‘depraved’ neglect of disabled girl, SLED says