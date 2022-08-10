Soda City Live: Some of the country’s best golfers are in town this weekend

SkyView
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some of the country’s best golfers will be in action here in the Midlands starting this Friday. They’ll be playing at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in Blythewood for the South Carolina Women’s Open this weekend.

Clarissa Childs is the executive director of the Women’s SC Golf Association. And Marie Palli is with the Senior LPGA Tour Players and is one of the top players in the field.  They joined Soda City Live to invite the community to watch the pros and top amateur golfers up close.

There are four divisions in the event: Open Amateur (49 and under), Open Professional (44 and under), Senior Amateur (50 and over), and Senior Professional (45 and over).

The Seniors will play two days, August 12 and 13. The Open Division will play three days, August 12-14, with the ProAm being August 11.

The excitement begins each day at 8 a.m.  Admission and parking are free. More information is available at www.SouthCarolinaWomensOpen.com.

