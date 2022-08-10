Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Be Well Wednesday, Lexington Medical Center wants to hear from you, the patient. They’re doing that through a community health needs assessment survey.

Thomas Tafel is the community outreach manager at Lexington Medical Center. He joined Soda City Live to explain how the assessments work and why they’re beneficial in shaping healthcare of the future.

You don’t have to be a patient to participate. Learn more about the community health needs assessment at their website.

