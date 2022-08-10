SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Be Well Wednesday, Lexington Medical Center wants to hear from you, the patient. They’re doing that through a community health needs assessment survey.

Thomas Tafel is the community outreach manager at Lexington Medical Center. He joined Soda City Live to explain how the assessments work and why they’re beneficial in shaping healthcare of the future.

You don’t have to be a patient to participate. Learn more about the community health needs assessment at their website.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

CPD responds to single vehicle collision, it is reported that three people was taken to a local...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street
RCSD said the rifle was modified with a scope and drum magazine.
RCSD plays 911 recordings, “disturbing” details of ambush shooter’s plan
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
Flipping through money
SC Department of Consumer Affairs names top complaints from 2021
A new law in South Carolina addresses concerns teachers had been bringing to the State House...
New SC law guarantees daily break, planning time for many teachers, but not right away

Latest News

United for Veterans: WIS partners with Range Fore Hope for Adaptive Golf Tournament
There are four divisions in the event: Open Amateur (49 and under), Open Professional (44 and...
Soda City Live: Some of the country’s best golfers are in town this weekend
Soda City Live: Britt and Gould
Soda City Live: From the coast to the Midlands, local band, ‘Britt and Gould’ releases new music
Soda city Live: Church starts caregiver support group
Soda City Live: Antioch AME Zion Church hosts Caregiver’s support group for the Lower Richland Community