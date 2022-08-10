Social media threats to Kershaw County school linked to Hawaii

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Sheriff Lee Boan provided an update Wednesday on an investigation into social media threats.

On Monday an online source threatened the Lugoff-Elgin High School.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said their initial findings found a fake account and that the threats weren’t credible.

Boan said further investigation linked it to someone in Hawaii who was impersonating a student from the school online. He said that investigators had spoken with the student and that this isn’t the first instance of someone impersonating them.

Boan said the student had been speaking with the individual before the threats were made.

He shared that because of the distance, his department is unable to arrest this individual but are working to bring them to justice and will be sharing further updates on the case.

