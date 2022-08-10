SC tax rebates coming to taxpayers who file returns by October 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that it will issue almost $1 billion in state tax rebates before the end of the year but only to those who filed their 2021 SC Individual Tax returns by October 17.

State lawmakers approved the rebates in June as part of the finalization of the state budget.

The rebate is based on the individual’s tax liability up to a certain amount. The amount will be determined after October 17 when all eligible returns have been filed.

