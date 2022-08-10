SkyView
S.C. attorney general wants bond revoked for Murdaugh’s alleged accomplice

Curtis Smith, Alex Murdaugh
Curtis Smith, Alex Murdaugh(Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The man arrested in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh will face a bond revocation hearing Thursday.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said the hearing for Curtis Eddie Smith will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Richland County Courthouse. Judge Clifton Newman will preside.

In a bond revocation hearing, the state attorney presents evidence to show the defendant allegedly violated the terms of his bond. Wilson must show what bond conditions applied and what Smith did that violated a condition.

State authorities say Smith planned the shooting of Alex Murdaugh with him so that Murdaugh’s surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

Smith was charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery and criminal conspiracy.

