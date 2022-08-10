RCSD to provide update on injured deputy
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured while on duty Tuesday.
Lott will be providing an update on their status and the investigation Wednesday at 4 p.m. WIS will be live streaming this on our website and social media.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.