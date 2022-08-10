SkyView
RCSD to provide update on injured deputy

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured while on duty Tuesday.

Lott will be providing an update on their status and the investigation Wednesday at 4 p.m. WIS will be live streaming this on our website and social media.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

