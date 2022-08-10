SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gov. McMaster sues Biden administration’s OSHA

South Carolina’s civil penalties are set by state law which means a new law would need to be...
South Carolina’s civil penalties are set by state law which means a new law would need to be debated and passed by the General Assembly each year if OSHA is allowed to continue with its current course of action.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster, along with the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation (LLR), announced a lawsuit and a motion for a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The governor’s lawsuit seeks to prohibit OSHA from having control of making the state workplace safety and health plan.

The lawsuit asks for the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina to declare OSHA’s mandate in the 2022 annual adjustment, which stated civil penalties be at least as great as federal civil penalties, unlawful.

McMaster also is asking the court to reverse OSHA’s final approval of South Carolina’s state plan, or to take any adverse action against the state plan while this litigation is ongoing.

“South Carolina OSHA has run its own state plan for more than four decades, consistently outperforming federally-run plans and helping to foster safe work environments for our people – all while maintaining our reputation as a state where companies want to do business,” Gov. McMaster said.

South Carolina’s civil penalties are set by state law which means a new law would need to be debated and passed by the General Assembly each year if OSHA is allowed to continue with its current course of action.

“This attempt to unlawfully demand the state plan change the civil penalties sets a dangerous precedent not just for South Carolina, but for every other state managing its own plan. This is yet another example of federal bureaucrats – rather than elected officials – trying to make law outside of the constitutional process. We will do everything in our power to protect South Carolinians from this kind of overreach,” Gov. McMaster said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

CPD responds to single vehicle collision, it is reported that three people was taken to a local...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street
RCSD said the rifle was modified with a scope and drum magazine.
RCSD plays 911 recordings, “disturbing” details of ambush shooter’s plan
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
Flipping through money
SC Department of Consumer Affairs names top complaints from 2021
A new law in South Carolina addresses concerns teachers had been bringing to the State House...
New SC law guarantees daily break, planning time for many teachers, but not right away

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster criticized the Inflation...
‘A nightmare for SC’: Graham, McMaster condemn Inflation Reduction Act
FILE Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., (Ting Shen/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Graham, McMaster hold press conference on Inflation Reduction Act
Book removal debate
State Senator threatens to defund libraries over certain books
A new law in South Carolina addresses concerns teachers had been bringing to the State House...
New SC law guarantees daily break, planning time for many teachers, but not right away