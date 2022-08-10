FIRST ALERT - Few storms for Thu/Fri, then much drier for the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highs are in the upper 80s and we see a 40-50% chance of storms for the next couple of days.

First Alert Headlines:

Few isolated showers this evening, just a 20% chance.

Upper 80s and a 40% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon.

The chance of rain and storms goes up to 50% Friday as a cold front moves through.

Lowering humidity for Friday evening and into the weekend.

Weekend looks awesome with 80s, low humidity and sunshine.

We are keeping our eye on Tropical Wave Invest 97L as it has a 20% chance of development.

wis (WIS)

First Alert Summary:

Expect mid 70s tonight and an isolated shower throughout the evening hours. There’s a 20% chance of a few lingering showers this evening.

Upper 80s for Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front is slowly moving into the area from the northwest. This brings a 40% chance of rain and thunder.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Friday we see a 50% chance of rain and storms as the front finally moves through the Midlands. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the upper 80s.

wis (WIS)

Drier air moves in from the north Saturday and Sunday and we have sunny skies. Highs reach the upper 80s. Temperatures dip down to 64 Sunday morning, very refreshing!

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

We see isolated showers and storms return to the region Monday and Tuesday with a 20% chance as the humidity comes back into the region. Highs reach the low 90s with lows in the upper 60s.

wis (WIS)

There is an area of thunderstorms in the Atlantic that has a 20% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days. It’s called Invest 97 L and models have it tracking north and west.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Forecast Update:

Tonight: A few passing clouds with low in the 70s and a 20% chance of an evening storm.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s and humid.

Friday: A few showers and storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s with lowering humidity for the later afternoon/evening.

Saturday: Highs in the upper 80s with sunshine and low humidity.

Sunday: Highs in the upper 80s with sunshine and low humidity.

Monday: Highs are in the low 90s with a 20% chance of rain and storms.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with 30% chance of some afternoon rain and storms.

wis (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.