SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies search for missing Berkeley Co. teen

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Alexis Damitz was at her home on Witch Hazel Street in Summerville around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies say.

Deputies say she left her home on foot and has not been in contact with her family.

She is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall and 110 pounds with brown or red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD responds to single vehicle collision, it is reported that three people was taken to a local...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street
RCSD said the rifle was modified with a scope and drum magazine.
RCSD plays 911 recordings, “disturbing” details of ambush shooter’s plan
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
Flipping through money
SC Department of Consumer Affairs names top complaints from 2021
A new law in South Carolina addresses concerns teachers had been bringing to the State House...
New SC law guarantees daily break, planning time for many teachers, but not right away