CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect

The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows.
The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street.

The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows.

CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit a tip to http://CrimeSC.com.

