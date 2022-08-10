CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street.

The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows.

CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit a tip to http://CrimeSC.com.

Review this surveillance video of a peeping Tom creeping around & looking inside windows over the weekend at 1823 Devine Street. Help #ColumbiaPDSC Special Victims Unit investigators identify this man. Contact https://t.co/IgjfzCljok w/anonymous tips. pic.twitter.com/iWYHhL1tt6 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 10, 2022

