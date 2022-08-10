SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Back to school 2022 in the Midlands, when schools start and other resources for parents

Kershaw County went back to school August 1, 2022.
Kershaw County went back to school August 1, 2022.(Kershaw County)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is time for back to school in the Midlands!

Here’s a listing of when schools are returning and resources to help parents and links to school websites. Want to add a resource to the list? Click the link here and email us to let us know!

CALHOUN

CLARENDON

Fairfield

KERSHAW

LEE

LEXINGTON

NEWBERRY

ORANGEBURG

RICHLAND

SALUDA

SUMTER

MIDLANDS UNIVERSITIES

  • USC Move-in: August 10
  • USC First Day of Classes: August 18
  • SC State Freshman Move-In: August 11
  • SC State First Day of Classes: August 17

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

RCSD said the rifle was modified with a scope and drum magazine.
RCSD plays 911 recordings, “disturbing” details of ambush shooter’s plan
CPD responds to single vehicle collision, it is reported that three people was taken to a local...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Bull Street
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
Flipping through money
SC Department of Consumer Affairs names top complaints from 2021
A new law in South Carolina addresses concerns teachers had been bringing to the State House...
New SC law guarantees daily break, planning time for many teachers, but not right away

Latest News

Midlands 2022 back-to-school giveaways and events
City of Columbia
Columbia after school program to start in August
Pandemic protections expiring, parents required to submit applications for lunch programs
SC Tax Free Weekend 2022
South Carolina’s back to school sales tax free weekend is here, what’s on the list