Back to school 2022 in the Midlands, when schools start and other resources for parents
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is time for back to school in the Midlands!
Here’s a listing of when schools are returning and resources to help parents and links to school websites. Want to add a resource to the list? Click the link here and email us to let us know!
CALHOUN
- August 15
- Parent resources
CLARENDON
- Started August 1
- Parent resources
Fairfield
- Started August 1
- Parent resources
KERSHAW
- Started August 1
- School supplies list
LEE
- August 15
- Parent resources
LEXINGTON
- Lexington Richland Five: August 16
- Lexington One: August 16
- Lexington Two: August 15
- Lexington Three: August 15
- Lexington Four: August 16
NEWBERRY
- August 15
- Parent resources
ORANGEBURG
- August 15
- Parent resources
RICHLAND
- Richland One: August 16
- Richland One School Supply List
- Richland Two: August 17
- Richland Two School Supply List
SALUDA
- August 15
- Parent resources
SUMTER
- August 15
- Parent resources
MIDLANDS UNIVERSITIES
- USC Move-in: August 10
- USC First Day of Classes: August 18
- SC State Freshman Move-In: August 11
- SC State First Day of Classes: August 17
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.