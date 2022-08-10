Back to school 2022 in the Midlands, when schools start and other resources for parents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is time for back to school in the Midlands!

Here’s a listing of when schools are returning and resources to help parents and links to school websites. Want to add a resource to the list? Click the link here and email us to let us know!

CALHOUN

August 15

Parent resources

CLARENDON

Started August 1

Parent resources

Fairfield

Started August 1

Parent resources

KERSHAW

Started August 1

School supplies list

LEE

August 15

Parent resources

LEXINGTON

NEWBERRY

August 15

Parent resources

ORANGEBURG

August 15

Parent resources

RICHLAND

SALUDA

August 15

Parent resources

SUMTER

August 15

Parent resources

MIDLANDS UNIVERSITIES

USC Move-in: August 10

USC First Day of Classes: August 18

SC State Freshman Move-In: August 11

SC State First Day of Classes: August 17

