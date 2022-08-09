SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH: Duke football player shocks team with singing voice

Offensive lineman Chance Lytle serenaded his teammates at training camp. (Source: DUKE FOOTBALL, TIKTOK, CNN, Duke Football/TikTok)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) – A Duke University football player serenaded his teammates with a voice some may not expect out of a 6 feet 7 inches tall, 329-pound offensive lineman.

His teammates quietly watched and filmed Chance Lytle as he sang at training camp.

When he was done, everyone cheered and jumped up and down as if they won a game or scored a touchdown.

Lytle transferred from the University of Colorado where he graduated with a dual degree in Music and Voice Performance and Psychology.

The video on TikTok already has more than 50,000 likes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
CPD was on Cindy Dr. Monday afternoon after a 4-year-old was reported shot.
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday

Latest News

The Horry County Animal Care Center is well over capacity after two animal investigations have...
Horry County Animal Care Center over capacity after receiving over 130 animal intakes in 5 days
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a post that Deputy Andrew Peery was shot and...
Colorado deputy shot, killed in line of duty; 2 others dead
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in Shreveport Monday to celebrate two longtime residents, Elvira...
2 Louisiana women receive state proclamations for their 107th birthdays
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden signs $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China