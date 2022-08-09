SkyView
Third family member charged with murder in ‘depraved’ neglect of disabled girl, SLED says

Three people are charged with murder after a 14-year-old girl with disabilities died in the Upstate.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Enforcement Division has filed charges in the investigation into the death of a Cherokee County 14-year-old with disabilities.

Heather Baynard, who had numerous health issues according to investigators, died on April 11 at the hospital after she was brought in unresponsive.

The Cherokee County coroner called it the “absolute worst case of child neglect” he had seen in his career.

SLED and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigated Heather’s home, which the sheriff described as “deplorable.” He said the house was filled with feces, urine, flies, maggots and roaches.

Heather’s parents, David and Bobbie Jo Baynard, were arrested in May and charged with murder.

Bobbie Jo Baynard and David Eugene Baynard
Bobbie Jo Baynard and David Eugene Baynard(Cherokee County Detention Center)

SLED is now also charging Heather’s 20-year-old brother, Edward Vincent Baynard, with murder, child abuse, unlawful neglect and three counts of ill-treatment of animals.

According to his arrest warrants, Edward Baynard was a respite nurse and certified personal care assistant who failed to help his sister.

Edward Baynard
Edward Baynard(Cherokee Co. Detention Center)

David and Bobbie Jo Baynard are facing new charges for child abuse and unlawful neglect that were filed by SLED as well.

Warrants state the crib in which Heather lived was infested with bugs, urine and feces. Her parents are accused of canceling doctors appointments for her, despite the fact she was medically fragile.

Dozens of animals were taken from the property. The new warrants from SLED say animals at the home were severely malnourished, dehydrated and infested with fleas and worms. One dog was found dead on the property during a search warrant, SLED says.

Two of the puppies they rescued were in such poor condition, that they had to be euthanized, according to SLED.

All three suspects went through bond court on Monday night for the new charges. They are being held without bond in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

