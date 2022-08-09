Soda City Live: Local Teen performs new single ‘Lost’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many 17-year-olds are gearing up for the new school year but for Caitlin Edwards, she’s releasing new music under her stage name “Briyelle.

The young singer and songwriter just released her newest track “Lost” and had an opportunity to perform the single in the Soda City Live studio.

The song is available on all music platforms.

