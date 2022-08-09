SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Join the Run for God 5k and 10k training program

Soda City Live: Join the Run for God 5k and 10k training program
Soda City Live: Join the Run for God 5k and 10k training program(Riverland Hills)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Do you want to become a runner? Maybe you need encouragement to take up fitness walking. There’s a 12-week program that teaches you how to do just that, and it’s combined with a weekly Bible study and lots of fellowship.

Jeanna Moffett is the director of the program at Riverland Hills in Irmo. She is one of the leaders who will train you to run or walk a 5k or a 10k. She joined WIS TV’s Soda City Live to invite the community to participate.

The Run for God 5k and 10k training program is at Riverland Hills Baptist Church. That’s at 201 Lake Murray Blvd. in Irmo. The group will meet Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at the church. It’s $40 for the 5K and $45 for 10K. This includes the Run for God shirt and the entry fee to your race.

For more details and to register go to https://riverlandhills.org/events.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
CPD was on Cindy Dr. Monday afternoon after a 4-year-old was reported shot.
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday

Latest News

Soda City Live: Super greens
Soda City Live: Growing a super food in your house
Soda City Live: Are egg shells good for your soil?
Soda City Live: Are egg shells good for your soil?
Church starts caregiver support group
Church starts caregiver support group
Soda City Live: Wired Youth Ministry and Bible Way Church of Atlas Road have Youth Month
Soda City Live: Wired Youth Ministry and Bible Way Church of Atlas Road have Youth Month