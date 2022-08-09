Soda City Live: Join the Run for God 5k and 10k training program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Do you want to become a runner? Maybe you need encouragement to take up fitness walking. There’s a 12-week program that teaches you how to do just that, and it’s combined with a weekly Bible study and lots of fellowship.

Jeanna Moffett is the director of the program at Riverland Hills in Irmo. She is one of the leaders who will train you to run or walk a 5k or a 10k. She joined WIS TV’s Soda City Live to invite the community to participate.

The Run for God 5k and 10k training program is at Riverland Hills Baptist Church. That’s at 201 Lake Murray Blvd. in Irmo. The group will meet Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at the church. It’s $40 for the 5K and $45 for 10K. This includes the Run for God shirt and the entry fee to your race.

For more details and to register go to https://riverlandhills.org/events.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.