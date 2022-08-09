Soda City Live: Dinner En Blanc returns to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Le Dîner en Blanc, a French style picnic is returning to Columbia for a second year on Saturday, September 10!

Participation in this unique event happens in three stages: Phase 1 is for members from the previous year; Phase 2 is for new members who are referred by Phase I attendees; and Phase 3 is for people who signed up on the waiting list. To be part of the night under the stars, people can sign up to Phase 3 by visiting the official city website at columbia.dinerenblanc.com and clicking on the Register tab.

Le Dîner en Blanc is an event that, even by staying home, transports us into another world. The sea of people all adorned in white creates images that are instantly ‘Instagram-able’. Meeting new people or reuniting with long-time friends. Getting all dressed up to attend a dinner à la française where conversation and champagne are essential. Bianca Crawford Shelton, Jaqueline Keisler and Bernita C. Cooper, host of Le Dîner en Blanc in Columbia, are glad that Le Dîner en Blanc is returning to the city. The host team has been actively planning and is eager to unite the community, promote elegance and friendship. To maintain the uniqueness of Le Dîner en Blanc as well as staying true to tradition, certain requirements must be followed:

Dress code: elegant and white only. Originality is encouraged as long as it is stylish and tasteful.



Table setting: all white!



To ensure that the location secret is kept undisclosed until the last minute, guests meet at the assigned departure location and are escorted by a Dîner en Blanc volunteer.



In order to leave the event location as clean as when they arrived, guests are required to leave with all their belongings, leftovers and litter.



Guests must bring

A table, two white chairs, a white tablecloth.



A picnic basket comprising fine food and proper stemware and white dinnerware.



A catered picnic basket option, which can be picked up on site, will be available for those who do not wish to pack their own. Guests wishing to do so must reserve online through Le Dîner en Blanc’s e-store.



Champagne and/or wine. Beer and hard liquor are prohibited.



As per South Carolina alcohol laws/regulations, guests cannot bring their own alcohol. Guests wishing to enjoy some wine or Champagne, must reserve online through Le Dîner en Blanc’s e-store. However, guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages.



Don’t forget to wear all white!

