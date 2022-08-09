Soda City Live: From the coast to the Midlands, local band, ‘Britt and Gould’ releases new music
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia based acoustic duo is releasing a new track “Recovered”.
The group originally began in Charleston, SC in a band “Ashes of Old Ways” and are still active members.
The pair grace the studio with a cover of one of their favorite songs.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.