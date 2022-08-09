SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: From the coast to the Midlands, local band, ‘Britt and Gould’ releases new music

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia based acoustic duo is releasing a new track “Recovered”.

The group originally began in Charleston, SC in a band “Ashes of Old Ways” and are still active members.

The pair grace the studio with a cover of one of their favorite songs.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
CPD was on Cindy Dr. Monday afternoon after a 4-year-old was reported shot.
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
A new law in South Carolina addresses concerns teachers had been bringing to the State House...
New SC law guarantees daily break, planning time for many teachers, but not right away

Latest News

Soda city Live: Church starts caregiver support group
Soda City Live: Antioch AME Zion Church hosts Caregiver’s support group for the Lower Richland Community
Wired Youth Ministry and Bible Way Church of Atlas Road have Youth Month
Soda City Live: Bible Way Church of Atlas Road hosts month long outreach events for youth
Soda City Live: Local Teen performs new single 'Lost'
Soda City Live: Local Teen performs new single ‘Lost’
Soda City Live: Le Diner en Blanc
Soda City Live: Dinner En Blanc returns to Columbia