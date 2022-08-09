Soda City Live: Bible Way Church of Atlas Road hosts month long outreach events for youth

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local church is devoting an entire month to giving to youth in the area.

The Wired Youth Ministry of Bible Way Church of Atlas Road is extending its ministry outside of the church walls and in the community.

The church kicked off its youth month with a community cook out and will be followed by a back-to-school service and school supply bash Tuesday, August 9, at 7 p.m. and a Youth Job Fair and Career Expo to help teens who may be looking to earn some extra cash this school year and for them to start thinking about the future, by speaking with career professionals.

These events also offer a financial break for parents.

The back-to-school bash slated for Tuesday, August 9, will provide families with school supplies and a gift card to help offset other school expenses.

The Youth Job Fair and Expo slated for Saturday, August 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. will give parents a gas card just for coming out and Chick-Fil-A gift cards to students that participate.

See details in the flyer, including other events for the month.

