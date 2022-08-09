SkyView
Soda City Live: Antioch AME Zion Church hosts Caregiver’s support group for the Lower Richland Community

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Being the caregiver of a loved one is not an easy task.

Often times when you become so focused on taking care of someone else, it’s easy to forget to take care of yourself.

A church in the Lower Richland Community started a caregiver’s support ministry not too long ago and they are extending that support to other caregivers in the community and sharing details on how others can start a caregiver’s support group of their own.

The church hosts meetings every second Thursday of the month with the next session being held Thursday, August 11 at 3 p.m.

The location is 1136 Antioch Church Road in Eastover, South Carolina.

