Soda City Live: Antioch AME Zion Church hosts Caregiver’s support group for the Lower Richland Community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Being the caregiver of a loved one is not an easy task.

Often times when you become so focused on taking care of someone else, it’s easy to forget to take care of yourself.

A church in the Lower Richland Community started a caregiver’s support ministry not too long ago and they are extending that support to other caregivers in the community and sharing details on how others can start a caregiver’s support group of their own.

The church hosts meetings every second Thursday of the month with the next session being held Thursday, August 11 at 3 p.m.

The location is 1136 Antioch Church Road in Eastover, South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.