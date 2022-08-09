Investigators say fake account linked to Kershaw County school threat

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County School District is alerting parents that their children will be safe at school after a potential social media threat.

According to the District, they were alerted of a potential threat at Lugoff-Elgin High School.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigated the social media threat.

After investigating, officials have determined the account making the threats is a fake account and does not belong to a Lugoff-Elgin High School student.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority”, state in a statement released by Becky Bean, Kershaw County School District’s Director of Communications.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.