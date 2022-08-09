SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Investigators say fake account linked to Kershaw County school threat

KCSD logo (Source: Kershaw County School District)
KCSD logo (Source: Kershaw County School District)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County School District is alerting parents that their children will be safe at school after a potential social media threat.

According to the District, they were alerted of a potential threat at Lugoff-Elgin High School.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigated the social media threat.

After investigating, officials have determined the account making the threats is a fake account and does not belong to a Lugoff-Elgin High School student.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority”, state in a statement released by Becky Bean, Kershaw County School District’s Director of Communications.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
Canty is accused of forcing himself into a residence with a gun, assaulting one person and...
Irmo attempted murder suspect in custody
CPD was on Cindy Dr. Monday afternoon after a 4-year-old was reported shot.
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday

Latest News

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead after fatal Sumter County collision
The Rhode Island National Guard has its first Black colonel.
New Rhode Island National Guard colonel breaks barriers
Child recovering after being shot in the finger
Child recovering after being shot in the finger
wis
FIRST ALERT-The summer pattern will continue until this weekend. A front will bring lower humidity Saturday.