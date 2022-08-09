Sen. Graham and Governor McMaster to hold conference in reaction to Inflation Reduction Act passage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham and Governor Henry McMaster said they’re holding a joint press conference Tuesday. The announcement comes in reaction to the Inflation Reduction Act passing.

The legislation passed without any support from Senate Republicans. The White House issued a statement on August 7th on the act passing the Senate. It said in part, “It does not raise taxes on those making under $400,000 a year – not one cent.”

Graham and McMaster said in their statement before the conference Tuesday, “It does nothing to address record-high inflation and raises taxes on Americans.”

The legislation comes amid a four decade high on inflation nationwide. South Carolina saw a strong unemployment report, with unemployment at 3.2% in June. The state itself however has had fluctuations in the workforce, with record breaking numbers of employees quitting their jobs and changing industries.

Alongside a difficult housing market for buyers, recent economic data has some economists signaling that the U.S. has slid into a recession. The national jobs report said businesses added over half a million new jobs despite warnings of a potential slow down in the economy.

The uncertainty on which direction the economy is headed have made the legislation a priority for the Biden Administration.

The act was heavily debated, with Democrats arguing it will address inflation, tackle climate change and lower medical bills. Republicans said the legislation will hurt U.S. factories and middle-class workers.

Graham was on record in the Senate calling parts of the act, “This is insane, this is stupid!”

Congressman James Clyburn (D) posted on social media about the act, saying, “....it will ensure rich corporations pay their fair share and help us address the climate crisis.”

Governor McMaster tweeted, “The Democrats’ “solution” to record-high gas prices and inflation? Runaway spending and tax hikes.”

The act is expected to go to President Biden to sign this week.

