SC State appoints interim athletics director, parts ways with Stacy Danley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State University announced they terminated the Director of Athletics Stacy Danley.

Danley’s separation is effective immediately. The university said he was not under contract. He had served in the position since 2017.

A statement from South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers said, “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction. We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Keisha Campbell has been appointed interim director of athletics. Campbell’s career includes serving as head women’s basketball coach at the university, athletics director for Hampton University and director of championships for the NCAA.

