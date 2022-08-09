SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC Department of Consumer Affairs names top complaints from 2021

Flipping through money
Flipping through money(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) released its list of the most common complaints consumers reported in South Carolina during the 2021 calendar year.

Officials said the SCDCA received 3,977 complaints and saved consumers $1,844,612 in 2021.

Among these complaints, vehicle complaints were the most common for the fifth year in a row, according to officials. They added that they took 622 complaints about vehicles in 2021, a 10.7% increase from the year before.

Here is a look at the other top complaints.

#Type of complaint# of Complaints Taken
1Vehicles622
2Real Estate Transactions 597
3Contractors 331
4Utilities 295
5Landlord/ Tenant260
6Debt Collection232
7Internet Purchases/ Services 214
8Finance178
9Medical169
10Store Purchases 91

According to officials, these numbers were part of the data featured in the Consumer Federation of America’s (CFA) annual Consumer Complaint Survey Report. The report showed insight into the 280,413 complaints filed with 23 consumer protection agencies across the country.

Anyone who needs to file a complaint can find more information at consumer.sc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
Canty is accused of forcing himself into a residence with a gun, assaulting one person and...
Irmo attempted murder suspect in custody
CPD was on Cindy Dr. Monday afternoon after a 4-year-old was reported shot.
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday

Latest News

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead after fatal Sumter County collision
KCSD logo (Source: Kershaw County School District)
Investigators say fake account linked to Kershaw County school threat
The Rhode Island National Guard has its first Black colonel.
New Rhode Island National Guard colonel breaks barriers
Child recovering after being shot in the finger
Child recovering after being shot in the finger