SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

RCSD to provide update on ambush shooting

This vehicle was shot during an early morning shooting involving RCSD deputies.
This vehicle was shot during an early morning shooting involving RCSD deputies.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is providing an update on a shooting that sent a deputy to the hospital last week.

RCSD will be providing an update on the case at 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, August 3rd deputies were attacked after responding to a false 9-1-1 call in the Carriage Oaks neighborhood at around 5:30 a.m.. Sheriff Leon Lott called it an, “ambush.”

Deputy Joseph Shannanhouse was one of three deputies that were shot at by a 25-year-old man, identified as Fredric Westfall. Shannanhouse’s vehicle was shot by a rifle fired by Westfall as he was leaving. Shattered glass went into his eyes during the attack.

The deputies called for backup and Westfall was eventually located deceased at nearby house in tactical gear. Lott said it was believed at the time he’d shot himself.

RELATED COVERAGE

Deputies ambushed after false 9-1-1 call, shots fired

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
CPD was on Cindy Dr. Monday afternoon after a 4-year-old was reported shot.
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Summer pattern for now - A break for the weekend
FILE Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., (Ting Shen/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Graham, McMaster hold press conference on Inflation Reduction Act
The Horry County Animal Care Center is well over capacity after two animal investigations have...
Horry County Animal Care Center over capacity after receiving over 130 animal intakes in 5 days
Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) attending a mandatory Crisis...
Richland Co. deputies prepare for back-to-school