RCSD to provide update on ambush shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is providing an update on a shooting that sent a deputy to the hospital last week.

RCSD will be providing an update on the case at 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, August 3rd deputies were attacked after responding to a false 9-1-1 call in the Carriage Oaks neighborhood at around 5:30 a.m.. Sheriff Leon Lott called it an, “ambush.”

Deputy Joseph Shannanhouse was one of three deputies that were shot at by a 25-year-old man, identified as Fredric Westfall. Shannanhouse’s vehicle was shot by a rifle fired by Westfall as he was leaving. Shattered glass went into his eyes during the attack.

The deputies called for backup and Westfall was eventually located deceased at nearby house in tactical gear. Lott said it was believed at the time he’d shot himself.

RELATED COVERAGE

Deputies ambushed after false 9-1-1 call, shots fired

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.