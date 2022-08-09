RCSD prepares for back-to-school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) attended a mandatory Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) this morning.

CIT is designated for law enforcement to learn physical and verbal alternatives to communicating with someone who has a psychiatric illness.

According to RCSD, this course is provided to all deputies as an installment to their annual training. This, in hopes of providing de-escalating alternatives to their approach.

The two-hour lecture is delivered on a yearly basis by Fred Riddle, a retired RCSD deputy turned CIT instructor for the National Alliance on Mental Health.

“What’s the two-options law enforcement has? Hospital or jail. Neither one of them are good options for people who have mental illness,” said Riddle between lectures.

Approximately 67 School Resource Officers of RCSD were in attendance this morning. They will be patrolling public school campuses starting next week.

