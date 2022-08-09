SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

President Biden to nominate Midlands judge to U.S. Court of Appeals

Judge DeAndrea Benjamin
Judge DeAndrea Benjamin(SC Judicial Branch)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Joe Biden is nominating a Columbia judge to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

Tuesday’s announcement from the White House is the president’s 25th round of nominees for federal judicial nominations.

DeAndrea Benjamin had served as a judge on the South Carolina Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2011. Previously she was a partner at Gist Law Firm from 2001 to 2011. She also has experience as a municipal court judge for the City of Columbia.

Benjamin’s career includes time as an Assistant Attorney General in the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and as an Assistant Solicitor. She received her J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1997 and her B.A. from Winthrop University in 1994.

Congressman James Clyburn said, “I believe Judge Benjamin is an outstanding jurist who will be a tremendous addition to the Fourth Circuit bench. I look forward to her progressing through the confirmation process, and I will support her in any way I can.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
CPD was on Cindy Dr. Monday afternoon after a 4-year-old was reported shot.
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
A new law in South Carolina addresses concerns teachers had been bringing to the State House...
New SC law guarantees daily break, planning time for many teachers, but not right away

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Humid with a few storms Wed-Fri; Cooler & less humid for the weekend
Columbia water will be doing emergency repairs to a 24-inch water main around the Interstate...
Columbia water doing emergency repairs on water main
Zedekiah Coleman- accused of shooting family member in the hand.
Attempted murder suspect turns himself in to CPD
Richland County is launching a new drone program to help monitor conservation easements.
Richland County launches drone program to help conservation