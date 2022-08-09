President Biden to nominate Midlands judge to U.S. Court of Appeals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Joe Biden is nominating a Columbia judge to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

Tuesday’s announcement from the White House is the president’s 25th round of nominees for federal judicial nominations.

DeAndrea Benjamin had served as a judge on the South Carolina Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2011. Previously she was a partner at Gist Law Firm from 2001 to 2011. She also has experience as a municipal court judge for the City of Columbia.

Benjamin’s career includes time as an Assistant Attorney General in the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and as an Assistant Solicitor. She received her J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1997 and her B.A. from Winthrop University in 1994.

Congressman James Clyburn said, “I believe Judge Benjamin is an outstanding jurist who will be a tremendous addition to the Fourth Circuit bench. I look forward to her progressing through the confirmation process, and I will support her in any way I can.”

