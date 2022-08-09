SkyView
One dead after fatal Sumter County collision

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A driver is dead after a fatal collision on Pinewood Road near Starks Ferry Road.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the collision happened around 2:35 p.m. on August 8.

The driver was headed west on Pinewood Road when the car went off the left side of the road, struck a pole and then overturned into the woods.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

