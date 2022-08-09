SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One dead after single vehicle collision on Bull Street

CPD responds to single vehicle collision, it is reported that three people was taken to a local...
CPD responds to single vehicle collision, it is reported that three people was taken to a local hospital due to the accident.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department redirected traffic earlier today to Sunset Drive after a single car collision on 227 and Bull Street.

Three people, including two children, were taken to a nearby hospital, where a female victim was later pronounced dead from her injuries. The two children were not harmed.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation by the CPD Traffic Safety unit.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
CPD was on Cindy Dr. Monday afternoon after a 4-year-old was reported shot.
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
A new law in South Carolina addresses concerns teachers had been bringing to the State House...
New SC law guarantees daily break, planning time for many teachers, but not right away

Latest News

The town of Kiawah Island confirmed President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will...
Bidens to vacation on Kiawah Island, town confirms
wis
FIRST ALERT - Humid with a few storms Wed-Fri; Cooler & less humid for the weekend
Kershaw County School District logo
Kershaw County School District leaders discuss safety protocols after threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School
Kershaw County superintendent speaks about school safety
Kershaw County superintendent speaks about school safety
New details in RCSD deputies ambush case
New details in RCSD deputies ambush case