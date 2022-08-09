One dead after single vehicle collision on Bull Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department redirected traffic earlier today to Sunset Drive after a single car collision on 227 and Bull Street.

Three people, including two children, were taken to a nearby hospital, where a female victim was later pronounced dead from her injuries. The two children were not harmed.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation by the CPD Traffic Safety unit.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

