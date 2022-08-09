SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

LOOK! This baby is Woody Harrelson’s doppelganger

CNN, TWITTER, @DANIELLEKGRIER, INSTAGRAM@DANIGRIERMULVENNA, INSTAGRAM, @WOODYHARRELSON, GETTY IMAGES, "ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP", COLUMBIA PICURES, "ZOMBIELAND"
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After a Tweeted photo went viral, actor Woody Harrelson found his lookalike, and it turns out she’s only 9 months old.

The baby’s Irish mom, Dani Grier Mulvenna, Tweeted, “OK, but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon?” – though she had a typo in his last name.

It’s the smile they share, taken from Harrelson’s performance in “Zombieland Doubletap.”

The internet agreed on the resemblance.

Harrelson’s definitely not the father, but that didn’t stop him from chiming in with what he titled an “Ode to Cora.”

“You’re an adorable child,” he said. “[I’m] flattered to be compared. You have a wonderful smile. I just wish I had your hair.”

Cora’s mother was delighted to hear from Harrelson.

“You’ve made our day,” she said. “[We] can’t wait to show her this when she’s older. You have another fan for life.”

Cora’s mom told CNN that Harrelson’s ode will definitely be on a birthday cake at some point. By then, she’ll have even more hair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
CPD was on Cindy Dr. Monday afternoon after a 4-year-old was reported shot.
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday

Latest News

Money Matters
Money Matters: Options for the College Savings in a Volatile Market
A bus driver shortage led to a principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school...
School principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses
Ashton Kutcher, pictured here on May 7, 2010, said he battled a rare form of vasculitis for a...
Ashton Kutcher says he battled vasculitis for a year
The internet agrees, Cora, 9 months old, and Woody Harrelson share a similar smile.
This baby is Woody Harrelson’s doppelganger