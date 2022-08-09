SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Inflation: Shoppers choosing chicken over steak

FILE PHOTO - Tyson Foods said it has seen a surge in demand for chicken over higher-priced beef...
FILE PHOTO - Tyson Foods said it has seen a surge in demand for chicken over higher-priced beef cuts amid rising inflation.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Demand for chicken is surging while shoppers are passing up higher-priced cuts of beef, according to Tyson Foods.

That’s likely due to inflation, which is at its highest level in more than 40 years.

It’s something Kroger and Walmart have also noticed. They point out customers are buying more store-branded food over pricier national brands.

Tyson is planning to respond by offering lower-priced cuts of beef and bigger package sizes that deliver more value.

The company says demand for meat in general remains strong.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
CPD was on Cindy Dr. Monday afternoon after a 4-year-old was reported shot.
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday

Latest News

Lamont Dozier, far left, is joined by, from the left, singer Diana Ross and song writers Brian...
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
Olivia Newton-John rose to fame in 1978 after starring opposite John Travolta in the...
Fans, friends pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John
E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.
Online shopping prices are dropping fast, report says
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’