FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Columbia Police redirecting traffic after collision on Bull Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is redirecting traffic to Sunset Drive after a single car collision on 227 and Bull Street.

Three people, including two children, have been taken to a nearby hospital.

🚨Traffic Notification: Serious single vehicle collision at 277 @ Bull Street headed into Columbia a short time ago. Three people including two children have been taken to the hospital. #ColumbiaPDSC officers are redirecting drivers to Sunset Drive. Updates posted here. pic.twitter.com/tdc7LJMzHc — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 9, 2022

