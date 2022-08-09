SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Columbia Police redirecting traffic after collision on Bull Street

CPD responds to single vehicle collision, it is reported that three people was taken to a local...
CPD responds to single vehicle collision, it is reported that three people was taken to a local hospital due to the accident.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is redirecting traffic to Sunset Drive after a single car collision on 227 and Bull Street.

Three people, including two children, have been taken to a nearby hospital.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
CPD was on Cindy Dr. Monday afternoon after a 4-year-old was reported shot.
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
A new law in South Carolina addresses concerns teachers had been bringing to the State House...
New SC law guarantees daily break, planning time for many teachers, but not right away

Latest News

Stacy Danley
SC State appoints interim athletics director, parts ways with Stacy Danley
Judge DeAndrea Benjamin
President Biden to nominate Midlands judge to U.S. Court of Appeals
wis
FIRST ALERT - Humid with a few storms Wed-Fri; Cooler & less humid for the weekend
Columbia water will be doing emergency repairs to a 24-inch water main around the Interstate...
Columbia water doing emergency repairs on water main