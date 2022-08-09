FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Columbia Police redirecting traffic after collision on Bull Street
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is redirecting traffic to Sunset Drive after a single car collision on 227 and Bull Street.
Three people, including two children, have been taken to a nearby hospital.
🚨Traffic Notification: Serious single vehicle collision at 277 @ Bull Street headed into Columbia a short time ago. Three people including two children have been taken to the hospital. #ColumbiaPDSC officers are redirecting drivers to Sunset Drive. Updates posted here. pic.twitter.com/tdc7LJMzHc— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 9, 2022
