SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT - Humid with a few storms Wed-Fri; Cooler & less humid for the weekend

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got some isolated storms for the next few days with high humidity and temps near 90, but less humid weather is on the way this weekend.

First Alert Headlines

  • Rain and storms are possible for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
  • There’s a chance of some morning showers and storms Friday morning.
  • A cold front passes through and we have drier air coming through for the weekend.
  • Few chances of showers and storms Monday and Tuesday with a 20-30% chance of rain and storms.
  • We are keeping our eye on Tropical Wave Invest 97L as it has a 30% chance of development.
wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Summary:

The heat and humidity continue through the Midlands for the rest of this workweek.

Tonight we have a 20% chance of evening showers and storms. Then partly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the mid 70s.

wis
wis(WIS)

A cold front nears, but stays generally west of the Appalachian Mountains Wednesday, this helps bring a 30% chance of rain and thunder. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

wis
wis(WIS)

The front will bring a 40% chance of rain and storms for Thursday, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures are in the upper 80s.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

The front passes through and we still see some lingering showers and storms for Friday morning. By the afternoon we have partly cloudy skies and drier air filtering in from the northwest.

wis
wis(WIS)

Humidity is lower for this weekend! Highs are in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Lows are in the low to mid 60s, it’s going to feel great!

wis
wis(WIS)

There is an area of thunderstorms coming off the Coast of Africa that has a 30% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days. It’s called Invest 97 L and models have it tracking north and west, but it’s still too soon to see if there will be impacts for the U.S.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Forecast Update

Tonight: A few passing clouds with low in the 70s and a 20% chance of an evening storm.

Wednesday: 30% Chance of showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies. Highs are still in the low 90s and humid.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s and humid.

Friday: A few showers and storms for the AM (30%). Highs in the upper 80s with lowering humidity.

Saturday: Highs in the upper 80s with sunshine and low humidity.

Sunday: Highs in the upper 80s with sunshine and low humidity.

Monday: Highs are in the low 90s with a 20% chance of rain and storms.

wis
wis(WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
CPD was on Cindy Dr. Monday afternoon after a 4-year-old was reported shot.
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
A new law in South Carolina addresses concerns teachers had been bringing to the State House...
New SC law guarantees daily break, planning time for many teachers, but not right away

Latest News

wis
Keeping an eye on Tropical Wave Invest 97L
FIRST ALERT - Summer pattern for now - A break for the weekend
FIRST ALERT - Summer pattern for now - A break for the weekend
FIRST ALERT - Summer pattern for now - A break for the weekend
FIRST ALERT - Summer pattern for now - A break for the weekend
First Alert
First Alert