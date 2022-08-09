FIRST ALERT - Humid with a few storms Wed-Fri; Cooler & less humid for the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got some isolated storms for the next few days with high humidity and temps near 90, but less humid weather is on the way this weekend.

First Alert Headlines

Rain and storms are possible for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

There’s a chance of some morning showers and storms Friday morning.

A cold front passes through and we have drier air coming through for the weekend.

Few chances of showers and storms Monday and Tuesday with a 20-30% chance of rain and storms.

We are keeping our eye on Tropical Wave Invest 97L as it has a 30% chance of development.

wis (WIS)

First Alert Summary:

The heat and humidity continue through the Midlands for the rest of this workweek.

Tonight we have a 20% chance of evening showers and storms. Then partly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the mid 70s.

wis (WIS)

A cold front nears, but stays generally west of the Appalachian Mountains Wednesday, this helps bring a 30% chance of rain and thunder. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

wis (WIS)

The front will bring a 40% chance of rain and storms for Thursday, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures are in the upper 80s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

The front passes through and we still see some lingering showers and storms for Friday morning. By the afternoon we have partly cloudy skies and drier air filtering in from the northwest.

wis (WIS)

Humidity is lower for this weekend! Highs are in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Lows are in the low to mid 60s, it’s going to feel great!

wis (WIS)

There is an area of thunderstorms coming off the Coast of Africa that has a 30% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days. It’s called Invest 97 L and models have it tracking north and west, but it’s still too soon to see if there will be impacts for the U.S.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Forecast Update

Tonight: A few passing clouds with low in the 70s and a 20% chance of an evening storm.

Wednesday: 30% Chance of showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies. Highs are still in the low 90s and humid.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s and humid.

Friday: A few showers and storms for the AM (30%). Highs in the upper 80s with lowering humidity.

Saturday: Highs in the upper 80s with sunshine and low humidity.

Sunday: Highs in the upper 80s with sunshine and low humidity.

Monday: Highs are in the low 90s with a 20% chance of rain and storms.

wis (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.