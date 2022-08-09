SkyView
Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOYKIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County was hit by another earthquake early Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS said the 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit Boykin, SC just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of 6 kilometers.

The earthquake was 21.4 miles northeast of Columbia, SC.

