Columbia water doing emergency repairs on water main

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia water will be doing emergency repairs to a 24-inch water main around the Interstate 20/Interstate 26 interchange.

The company says work will continue and they are investigating the cause of the break.

Columbia Water customers may notice pressure fluctuations while the water main is off for repairs.

“We regret any inconvenience our customers experience while this water main repair is being made,” said a representative for the company.

Customers are asked to contact Customer Care at 803-545-3300, if they have any questions.

August 9, 2022

