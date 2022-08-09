SkyView
‘Celebrate a miracle’: John Gray returns after health scare

President Donald Trump, right, bows his head as Relentless Church Pastor John Gray, left, says...
President Donald Trump, right, bows his head as Relentless Church Pastor John Gray, left, says a prayer during a meeting with inner city pastors in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)((Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) | AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church Pastor John Gray will return to service Sunday after a health scare in July, according to the church.

Pastor Gray’s wife, Aventer, said he was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) in Alabama with a saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and lung blood clots.

Aventer took to social media to keep up with her husband’s health status until he was released from a hospital in Atlanta on July 20.

The church said on Tuesday Pastor John will return to both services at Relentless Greenville on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

