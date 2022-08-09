‘Celebrate a miracle’: John Gray returns after health scare

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church Pastor John Gray will return to service Sunday after a health scare in July, according to the church.

Pastor Gray’s wife, Aventer, said he was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) in Alabama with a saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and lung blood clots.

Aventer took to social media to keep up with her husband’s health status until he was released from a hospital in Atlanta on July 20.

The church said on Tuesday Pastor John will return to both services at Relentless Greenville on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

