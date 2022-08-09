SkyView
Bidens to vacation on Kiawah Island, town confirms

The town of Kiawah Island confirmed President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit the community for vacation.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Kiawah Island confirmed President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden are scheduled to visit the area for vacation.

Visitors and residents should plan for increased traffic and security measures for the duration of the Bidens’ visit, town spokesman Christopher Makowski said.

“All relevant entities have been contacted by the President’s security team to coordinate efforts to minimize the impact of the presidential visit on the community,” he said. “In any case, please be patient during traffic interruptions, as the timing of the President’s movements cannot be announced beforehand for security reasons.

The town did not say exactly when the Bidens will arrive or depart Kiawah Island.

