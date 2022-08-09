Attempted murder suspect turns himself in to CPD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Zedekiah Coleman turned himself in to CPD after being accused of shooting a family member in the hand after an argument.

The Columbia Police Department say the incident happened at the 600 block of Sunset Drive.

The 33-year-old was arrested on charges of attempted murder.

33 y/o Zedekiah Coleman has been charged w/attempted murder after allegedly shooting a relative in the hand after an argument. Incident happened at the 600 block of Sunset Drive last week. Coleman turned himself in to #ColumbiaPDSC violent crime investigators this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Q7C29LYpKW — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 9, 2022

