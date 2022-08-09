SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Attempted murder suspect turns himself in to CPD

Zedekiah Coleman- accused of shooting family member in the hand.
Zedekiah Coleman- accused of shooting family member in the hand.(Columbia Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Zedekiah Coleman turned himself in to CPD after being accused of shooting a family member in the hand after an argument.

The Columbia Police Department say the incident happened at the 600 block of Sunset Drive.

The 33-year-old was arrested on charges of attempted murder.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
CPD was on Cindy Dr. Monday afternoon after a 4-year-old was reported shot.
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
A new law in South Carolina addresses concerns teachers had been bringing to the State House...
New SC law guarantees daily break, planning time for many teachers, but not right away

Latest News

Columbia water will be doing emergency repairs to a 24-inch water main around the Interstate...
Columbia water doing emergency repairs on water main
Richland County is launching a new drone program to help monitor conservation easements.
Richland County launches drone program to help conservation
RCSD provides update on ambush shooting
RCSD said the rifle was modified with a scope and drum magazine.
WATCH: RCSD plays 911 recordings, “disturbing” details of ambush shooter’s plan