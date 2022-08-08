SkyView
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder

Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said a suspect is under arrest in a July auto shop murder.

Priscilla Maria Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery and Murder.

SCSO said on July 19 Willie McDuffie was found dead inside of his maintenance shop in the 1500 block of Airport Rd. SCSO said Graves spoke with McDuffie and asked to met him at the shop to discuss work on her vehicle.

Investigation showed she worked with another individual to commit armed robbery on McDuffie. McDuffie was robbed of a large sum of money and was shot multiple times. He died at the scene and was found the next day before the business opened.

Investigators said Graves was arrested on July 28 and initially charged with Conspiracy but additional evidence led to new charges.

SCSO said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

