SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

State Senator threatens to defund libraries over certain books

Book removal debate
Book removal debate
By Anna Arinder
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State Senator Josh Kimbrell is calling for change, threatening to defund libraries across the state if certain books are not removed from the kid’s sections.

He held a press conference Monday, at the Spartanburg Public Library, following what he claims are hundreds of complaints against books that teach children about gender identities. During the press conference, he added that the books are hiding behind “being educational”.

Examples of the books in question are “You be You”, “The Pronoun Book”, and “My Own Way”.

“I do not want tax money to be used to put this stuff in the hands of kids against their parent’s wishes”, said Kimbrell.

Protestors lined to streets outside the library making their voices heard against Kimbrell. One mother of an LGBTQ+ child said, by taking away inclusive books you are taking away free speech.

Jodi Snyder said, “this is our library too and our library is inclusive, diverse, and loving and we protect our children by making sure that they are learning about all people and all backgrounds and all socioeconomic backgrounds and all orientations. Josh Kimbrell is trying to ban books. That’s banning freedom.”

The director of the Spartanburg County Library said since the start of the year, he has only received six complaints about LGBTQ+ positive books. He said if anyone has a concern over books to please fill out a complaint form your branch.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
CPD was on Cindy Dr. Monday afternoon after a 4-year-old was reported shot.
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
Priscilla Graves, 30, of Sumter is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Sumter auto shop murder
For the second straight weekend in Charlotte, air travel has been impacted by weather.
More than 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the most in U.S. on Saturday

Latest News

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) attending a mandatory Crisis...
RCSD prepares for back-to-school
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead after fatal Sumter County collision
KCSD logo (Source: Kershaw County School District)
Investigators say fake account linked to Kershaw County school threat
The Rhode Island National Guard has its first Black colonel.
New Rhode Island National Guard colonel breaks barriers
Flipping through money
SC Department of Consumer Affairs names top complaints from 2021