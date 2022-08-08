South Carolina community health centers receive $1.3 million for healthcare equity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Monday funding for 21 community health centers in South Carolina to advance health equity.

The $1,375,443 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) is part of the $90 million in American Rescue Plan funding announced Monday from the Biden Administration.

The money will go towards allowing health centers to have better data systems on patient health status. HHS said the information systems can allow healthcare providers to better tailor their treatment for individual patients or communities.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said, “Community health centers have played a pivotal role in the nation’s COVID-19 response, and now serve more than 30 million people across the country. Today’s investments will help ensure that all patients have equitable access to the high-quality health care they deserve.”

HRSA said in 2021 one in five residents in rural areas were provided care by health centers funded through the organization. Approximately one third of patients serviced by the health centers are living in poverty, two thirds are racial or ethnic minorities.

Several of the centers in today’s funding are located in the Midlands. These include:

Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center, Columbia, $65,000

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, Columbia, $65,000

New Horizon Family Health Services, Inc., Greenville, $65,443

Care Net of Lancaster, Kershaw, $65,500

Family Health Centers, Inc., Orangeburg, $65,000

Tandem Health SC, SUMTER, $65,500

A full listing of all the centers receiving funding in SC can be found at the link here.

