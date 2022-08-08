SkyView
Soda City Live: Growing a super food in your house

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Let’s talk about growing sprouts - a true super food. Sal Sharpe of Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed & Seed shows us how to do that on Soda City Live.

She also covered details on why you shouldn’t let your tomatoes lie on the soil, what to do with leftover seeds, and why those crushed up eggshells will be great for your garden – just 60 years from now.

To learn more about gardening, go to Sal’s YouTube channel or website.

