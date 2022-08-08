SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia

The Seattle Mariners adopted a dog, saving it from being euthanized. (Credit: The Seattle Mariners via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (CNN) - The Seattle Mariners have a new team member and an unofficial mascot.

Meet Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix who the Mariners saved from euthanasia.

The team wanted to remind Seattle baseball fans that there is a huge population of animals who need forever homes.

Tucker will not double as a bat boy or be used to retrieve foul balls, but he is up for snuggling with fans and his new teammates.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say around 5 p.m. on August 7, they found a victim at the scene dead with what...
RCSD responds to shooting on Broad River Road
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
Canty is accused of forcing himself into a residence with a gun, assaulting one person and...
Irmo Police searching for suspect after early morning shooting
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one...
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
CPD said they seized 11 machines, a firearm, marijuana and cash during the search.
Illegal gambling operation shut down in Columbia, drugs seized

Latest News

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Men face sentencing for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
In U.S. cities, an increase in violent crime and murders is colliding with fewer police...
‘We’re triaging’: Police deal with surge in violent crime as their ranks dwindle
Three dogs enjoy a tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships in California.
Dogs enjoy tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships
The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Grain ship from Ukraine docks in Turkey; nuke plant shelled