Pandemic protections expiring, parents required to submit applications for lunch programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Harvest Hope reminded Midlands parents about changes to back to school programs.

In a release the organization said,

“Parents, for the first time ever, will have to submit a free/reduced school lunch meal application for the 2022-2023 school year. Pandemic protections over the past two school years had enabled children to receive free school meals without the need for applications. Those protections have expired, meaning a return to many pre-pandemic policies.”

The organization said the application process for reduced lunches will be available online for many districts but some may require a paper application.

Applications will require household information such as wages, income, and spousal support. Families currently receiving benefits through Medicaid, SNAP or TANF may qualify without needing to file an application. Parents are urged to contact their local school district for more information.

❗ Reminder: Parents will need to submit a free/reduced school lunch meal application for the 2022-2023 school year. Pandemic protections over the past two school years have expired.



Learn more: https://t.co/3HQ3ATKAQi pic.twitter.com/OCkCTgt8Ej — Harvest Hope Food Bank (@HarvestHopeFB) August 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.