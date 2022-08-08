SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man drowns after helping rescue 8-year-old from river

A Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after jumping in to save an 8-year-old child on Friday evening.
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man is being called a hero after authorities say he drowned helping to save an 8-year-old child who was struggling in the river.

The Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report at 6:07 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning in the Iowa River in rural Johnson County, according to KCRG.

At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male, later identified as 42-year-old Wegayewu Faris, was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Faris’ body was found at 7:10 p.m. following a recovery operation.

Wegayewu Faris, 42, worked as a custodian at Iowa City High School. Authorities say he drowned...
Wegayewu Faris, 42, worked as a custodian at Iowa City High School. Authorities say he drowned after helping save an 8-year-old child who was struggling in the river.(Courtesy: Iowa City Community School District)

Bystanders say that the 8-year-old child went into the river and struggled. Faris swam into the river and attempted to save the child. A kayaker was able to help, saving the child from the river.

But Faris sank below the water. The kayaker and another person searched for him but couldn’t find him.

Witnesses performed CPR on the child, who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals.

Faris was from Coralville, Iowa, and worked as a custodian at Iowa City High School. He and the rescued child are not related and were visiting the park with separate families.

City High Principal John Bacon announced Faris’ death on Twitter, writing that he was, “a kind, amazing person. He drowned saving the life of a young child. A hero.”

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner, Johnson County Conservation, Johnson County Emergency Management, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State Patrol, Hills Fire Department and Lone Tree Fire Department helped the sheriff’s office at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD said they seized 11 machines, a firearm, marijuana and cash during the search.
Illegal gambling operation shut down in Columbia, drugs seized
Darius Sharper was arrested in Clarendon County. He is accused of stabbing his aunt and mother.
Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing his mother and aunt
A Newberry County woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for...
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison after trafficking methamphetamine in Lexington County
Swansea's town government is facing scrutiny after an audit found the town did not have...
Auditor: Explanation of Swansea’s missing records for $3.3M cancelled and never rescheduled
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes

Latest News

A 4-year-old girl died and a 2-year-old boy was left critically injured Sunday after they were...
Police: New Orleans woman arrested in stabbings of 2 children; 1 dead, 1 critical
Deputies say around 5 p.m. on August 7, they found a victim at the scene dead with what...
RCSD responds to shooting on Broad River Road
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
Drake Abraham Britton, 31, was located Sunday night.
Police locate man reported missing in West Ashley