Keeping an eye on Tropical Wave Invest 97L

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A tropical wave has developed off the coast of Africa.

Tropical Wave Invest 97 L has developed south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Right now it has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 5 days.

A depression would likely form during the middle to latter half of the week.

The next named system would be Danielle.

We will keep our eye on on this system as it moves west/northwest at 15 to 20mph.

