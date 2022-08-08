SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT-The summer pattern will continue until this weekend. A front will bring lower humidity Saturday.

wis
wis(wis weather)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • The heat and humidity will continue along with the summer pattern
  • There is a chance of storms on Monday evening
  • Daytime high temperatures will reach start to soar this week with highs near the mid-90s Wednesday
  • Storm chances increase Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches from the west
  • Humidity will drop starting Friday and into the weekend.
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms Tuesday afternoon. Highs are in the low 90s. High pressure to our east keeps the southern flow and humidity in the region.

Wednesday we have a 40% chance of some rain and thunder by the afternoon as a cold front nears from the west. Before the front gets here expect highs in the low 90s.

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

The cold front arrives Thursday and increases our rain chances to 50%. Expect mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

We still see some shower activity in the early morning hours Friday. Highs are in the upper 80s. The chance of morning rain is around 30%, we should see clearing by the afternoon as drier air filters in from the northwest.

The weekend looks wonderful with drier air and temps in the mid to upper 80s!

There is an area of thunderstorms coming off the Coast of Africa that has a 40% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Tuesday: The chance of afternoon storms at 30% by the afternoon/evening. Highs are in the low 90s and humid

Wednesday: 40% Chance of showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies. Highs are still in the low to mid 90s and humid

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms, highs are in the upper 80s and humid

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, highs are in the upper 80s and humid

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
Four rides ceased operations at Carowinds this past week.
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
Canty is accused of forcing himself into a residence with a gun, assaulting one person and...
Irmo attempted murder suspect in custody
CPD was on Cindy Dr. Monday afternoon after a 4-year-old was reported shot.
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one...
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead

Latest News

First Alert
First Alert
wis
Keeping an eye on Tropical Wave Invest 97L
wis
FIRST ALERT- Heat and humidity continues, but not for long...
FIRST ALERT- Heat and humidity continues, but not for long...
FIRST ALERT- Heat and humidity continues, but not for long...