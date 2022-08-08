FIRST ALERT-The summer pattern will continue until this weekend. A front will bring lower humidity Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

The heat and humidity will continue along with the summer pattern

There is a chance of storms on Monday evening

Daytime high temperatures will reach start to soar this week with highs near the mid-90s Wednesday

Storm chances increase Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches from the west

Humidity will drop starting Friday and into the weekend.

First Alert Summary

There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms Tuesday afternoon. Highs are in the low 90s. High pressure to our east keeps the southern flow and humidity in the region.

Wednesday we have a 40% chance of some rain and thunder by the afternoon as a cold front nears from the west. Before the front gets here expect highs in the low 90s.

The cold front arrives Thursday and increases our rain chances to 50%. Expect mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

We still see some shower activity in the early morning hours Friday. Highs are in the upper 80s. The chance of morning rain is around 30%, we should see clearing by the afternoon as drier air filters in from the northwest.

The weekend looks wonderful with drier air and temps in the mid to upper 80s!

There is an area of thunderstorms coming off the Coast of Africa that has a 40% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Tuesday: The chance of afternoon storms at 30% by the afternoon/evening. Highs are in the low 90s and humid

Wednesday: 40% Chance of showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies. Highs are still in the low to mid 90s and humid

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms, highs are in the upper 80s and humid

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, highs are in the upper 80s and humid

