Columbia after school program to start in August

City of Columbia
(City of Columbia press release)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department advised parents about the start of their after school program.

The department said the program will start on Tuesday, August 16th. It is aimed for youth ages 5 to 12-years-old. Organizers will provide supervised recreation, academic enrichment focused on reading, sports and arts on a weekly schedule.

The program calendar runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday thru Friday during the school calendar year for Richland School District One. The program costs $30 per week, per child. It includes snack.

The following locations are accepting registrations:

Edisto Park

  • 1914 Wiley St.
  • 803-255-8103

Emily Douglas Park

  • (Teen Program Grades 6th -8th)
  • 2500 Wheat Street
  • 803-733-8531

Greenview Park

  • 6700 David St.
  • 803-754-5223

Hampton Park

  • 1117 Brandon Avenue
  • 803-695-5207

Heathwood Park

  • 800 Abelia Road
  • 803-733-8446

Hyatt Park

  • 950 Jackson Ave.
  • 803-733-8445

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center

  • 2611 Grant St.
  • 803-255-8161

Lorick Park

  • 1600 Lorick Ave.
  • 803-691-9339

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park

  • 2300 Greene St.
  • 803-733-8452

Melrose Park

  • 1500 Fairview Road
  • 803-733-8493

Pinehurst Park

  • 2300 Pinehurst Rd.
  • 803-733-8451

Sims Park

  • 3500 Duncan Street
  • 803-733-8451

Woodland Park

  • 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
  • 803-776-1096

