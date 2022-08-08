Columbia after school program to start in August
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department advised parents about the start of their after school program.
The department said the program will start on Tuesday, August 16th. It is aimed for youth ages 5 to 12-years-old. Organizers will provide supervised recreation, academic enrichment focused on reading, sports and arts on a weekly schedule.
The program calendar runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday thru Friday during the school calendar year for Richland School District One. The program costs $30 per week, per child. It includes snack.
The following locations are accepting registrations:
Edisto Park
- 1914 Wiley St.
- 803-255-8103
Emily Douglas Park
- (Teen Program Grades 6th -8th)
- 2500 Wheat Street
- 803-733-8531
Greenview Park
- 6700 David St.
- 803-754-5223
Hampton Park
- 1117 Brandon Avenue
- 803-695-5207
Heathwood Park
- 800 Abelia Road
- 803-733-8446
Hyatt Park
- 950 Jackson Ave.
- 803-733-8445
Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center
- 2611 Grant St.
- 803-255-8161
Lorick Park
- 1600 Lorick Ave.
- 803-691-9339
Martin Luther King, Jr. Park
- 2300 Greene St.
- 803-733-8452
Melrose Park
- 1500 Fairview Road
- 803-733-8493
Pinehurst Park
- 2300 Pinehurst Rd.
- 803-733-8451
Sims Park
- 3500 Duncan Street
- 803-733-8451
Woodland Park
- 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
- 803-776-1096
