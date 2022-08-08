Columbia after school program to start in August

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department advised parents about the start of their after school program.

The department said the program will start on Tuesday, August 16th. It is aimed for youth ages 5 to 12-years-old. Organizers will provide supervised recreation, academic enrichment focused on reading, sports and arts on a weekly schedule.

The program calendar runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday thru Friday during the school calendar year for Richland School District One. The program costs $30 per week, per child. It includes snack.

The following locations are accepting registrations:

Edisto Park

1914 Wiley St.

803-255-8103

Emily Douglas Park

(Teen Program Grades 6th -8th)

2500 Wheat Street

803-733-8531

Greenview Park

6700 David St.

803-754-5223

Hampton Park

1117 Brandon Avenue

803-695-5207

Heathwood Park

800 Abelia Road

803-733-8446

Hyatt Park

950 Jackson Ave.

803-733-8445

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center

2611 Grant St.

803-255-8161

Lorick Park

1600 Lorick Ave.

803-691-9339

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park

2300 Greene St.

803-733-8452

Melrose Park

1500 Fairview Road

803-733-8493

Pinehurst Park

2300 Pinehurst Rd.

803-733-8451

Sims Park

3500 Duncan Street

803-733-8451

Woodland Park

6500 Olde Knight Parkway

803-776-1096

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.