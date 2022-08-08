Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said a child was shot Monday morning.

Investigators from the department said a four-year-old boy was shot in the finger while inside a home on Cindy Dr. at around 11 a.m. The child’s parents were home at the time of the incident. How the gun was accessed is under investigation.

A 4-yr-old is receiving medical treatment after being shot in the finger inside a Cindy Drive home. (approx. 11 a.m.) #ColumbiaPDSC investigators are working to determine the circumstances & how the loaded gun was accessed. The parents were home at the time. Updates posted here. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 8, 2022

CPD posted a second update on the case, saying the Special Victims Unit is now investigating.

The shooting on Cindy Drive that injured a male child in the hand (non life-threatening) is being investigated by the #ColumbiaPDSC Special Victims Unit. We'll post updates here as confirmed info becomes available. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 8, 2022

