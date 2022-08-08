SkyView
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia

The Columbia Police Department logo
The Columbia Police Department logo(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said a child was shot Monday morning.

Investigators from the department said a four-year-old boy was shot in the finger while inside a home on Cindy Dr. at around 11 a.m. The child’s parents were home at the time of the incident. How the gun was accessed is under investigation.

CPD posted a second update on the case, saying the Special Victims Unit is now investigating.

