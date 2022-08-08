Cayce Police Dept., Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. announce new policing initiative
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are set to make a joint announcement about a new policing initiative.
The announcement will take place at 3:30 p.m.
A live stream of the event will be available in this story once the event starts.
